Nagpur college professor duped of Rs 31 lakh with job promise

Nagpur, Jul 24 (PTI) A college professor was cheated of Rs 31 lakh allegedly by a man who promised him a lucrative job, a Nagpur police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The professor had responded to a Whatsapp message on April 30, the official said.

"He was promised rewards as part of the job, for which he invested Rs 31 lakh. Later, he realised he had been duped," the official said.

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions, the cyber police official said. PTI COR BNM BNM