'Nagpur Communal Ecosystem for Rewriting of Textbooks' is real NCERT: Congress' dig at govt

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the NCERT row, saying the PM has himself guided and shaped the "Nagpur Communal Ecosystem for Rewriting of Textbooks", which is the real NCERT.

The opposition party said the next logical step for the Supreme Court to take is to institute a full-fledged investigation into how textbooks have come to be rewritten and how they have become instruments of polarisation and political score-settling Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, alleged that over the last decade, the prime minister has presided over a network of academic-quacks who have done grave damage by infecting textbooks with their brand of ideological virus.

The Congress' attack on the government came a day after the Supreme Court imposed a "complete blanket ban" on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the NCERT's Class 8 social science book, as it contains "offending" contents on corruption in the judiciary, saying a gunshot has been fired, and the institution is bleeding.

The government, on its part, expressed anguish over the inclusion of the controversial section in the book, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promising to fix accountability and take action against those involved in drafting it.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "After demonstrating real moral cowardice in Israel, the Prime Minister is expressing fake outrage on the NCERT books issue. In an obviously damage control exercise, he is letting it be known that he is extremely unhappy with the critical references to the judiciary in NCERT textbooks." "Over the past decade, he has presided over a network of academic-quacks who have done grave damage by infecting textbooks with their brand of ideological virus. These are not accidental oversights but part of a systematic indoctrination campaign. Mr. Modi has himself guided and shaped the Nagpur Communal Ecosystem for Rewriting of Textbooks -- which is the real NCERT," the Congress leader said.

It is sheer hypocrisy on his part to distance himself from the textbooks that have rightly agitated the Supreme Court, Ramesh said.

The next logical step for the Supreme Court to take is to institute a full-fledged investigation into how textbooks have come to be rewritten and how they have become instruments of polarisation and political score-settling, Ramesh said.

Observing that there appeared to be a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and a "calculated move" to undermine the institution and demean the dignity of the judiciary, the Supreme Court has directed that all copies of the book -- physical and digital -- currently in circulation be seized immediately and removed from public access without any delay.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant issued show-cause notices to the NCERT director and the secretary of the department of school education, asking them to explain why action should not be initiated against those found responsible for introducing the "offending" chapter.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) social science textbook for Class 8 in question states that corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.

After stern words by the top court on Wednesday that it will not allow "anyone on earth" to tarnish the judiciary's integrity, the NCERT pulled the textbook from its website, apologised for "inappropriate content" and said it will be rewritten in consultation with the appropriate authorities.

The apex court warned that any attempt to circumvent its order through electronic medium or alternative titles containing the same content shall be treated as a direct interference, wilful breach and defiance of its directions. PTI ASK RHL