Nagpur cops bust trafficking racket, rescue 38 labourers hailing from MP's Chhindwara

Nagpur, Sep 28 (PTI) A total of 38 labourers, including 23 women and nine minors, were rescued from a human trafficking racket, Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said on Sunday.

The victims, hailing from Chhindwara district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, were lured with soybean harvesting jobs but were being taken to Satara instead, he said.

"After an alert from an NGO, Nagpur police coordinated with Washim Superintendent of Police Anuj Tare to rescue the group. Agents had extorted Rs 57,000 from the victims. Therefore, cases of trafficking and extortion were registered at Sitabuldi police station," Singal said.

This operation not only saved the victims but also prevented long-term exploitation of women and children, he added. BNM