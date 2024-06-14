Nagpur cops conduct mock drill at RSS headquarters

Nagpur, Jun 14 (PTI) More than 50 personnel from various units of the Nagpur police on Friday carried out a mock drill at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters here, an official said.

The deputy commissioner rank police official said the drill started at 8pm and went on for about an hour.

The personnel involved included those from the Quick Response Team (QRT), he said.

The drill was a regular one to monitor the security apparatus and check on the law and order situation, the official added.

The drill was held on Monday since Bakri Eid will be celebrated on Monday, the official added. PTI COR BNM