Nagpur court receives email claiming ‘bombs’ on premises; search underway

Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) The Nagpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday received an email claiming "bombs" inside the building, prompting the police to launch a search of the premises, an official said.

“Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” he said.

According to District Bar Association president Roshan Bagde, the email was sent on the court’s email ID in the morning, claiming that two RDX-based explosive devices would soon go off in the building, located in the Civil Lines area.

Security has been stepped up at the district court, and personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad are inspecting the premises, the police official said. PTI CLS NR