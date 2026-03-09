Nagpur factory blast death toll touches 23 as woman succumbs to injuries in hospital

Nagpur, Mar 9 (PTI) The death toll in the March 1 blast at explosives and ammunition manufacturing firm SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur reached 23 on Monday after a woman succumbed to injuries during treatment, a police official said.

The Nagpur rural police official identified the victim as Seema Vijay Dhurve (27), who had suffered 70 per cent burns in the massive blast at the unit in Raulgaon in the district's Katol tehsil.

"She was undergoing treatment at Orange City Hospital. Despite continuous efforts by specialist doctors, she succumbed to injuries today," the official informed.

Two of the injured, both women, had died on Saturday and Sunday, he said.

Twelve of those injured in the blast, with burns ranging from 30 per cent to 70 per cent, are undergoing treatment at Orange City Hospital, another official said, adding some of them have also suffered severe damage to internal organs.

Twenty workers had died on the spot when the blast took place on March 1, while 24 were seriously injured. PTI COR BNM