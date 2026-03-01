Nagpur factory blast: Former Maharashtra minister says his letters urging safety audits were ignored

Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) The negligence in carrying out safety audits of firms manufacturing explosives has led to a rise in the number of blasts at such facilities in Nagpur district, former Maharashtra home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh claimed on Sunday.His statement came in the backdrop of a devastating blast earlier in the day at the detonator packing unit of mining and industrial explosives manufacturer SBL Energy Limited in Raulgaon in Katol tehsil here, leaving 18 dead and 24 injured.

Deshmukh, a former MLA from Katol, said he had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union ministers, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), and related departments six months ago requesting safety audits of such firms in Nagpur but the matter was neglected.

He had written after explosions at units in Bazargaon in the district, he added.

"This is a serious issue. But the complete neglect (of safety audits) has led to such a major incident today. If the safety audit had been conducted on time, today's tragedy could have been avoided," Deshmukh asserted.

The blast at SBL Energy Limited is tragic and shocking, and has created a sense of insecurity among workers of the sector and the area, he said.

"It is clear that the Union and state governments have completely ignored the demand for safety audit. The PESO's national headquarters is in Nagpur itself, yet major explosion incidents are occurring here. This is a grave matter. Recurring accidents indicate serious violations of safety rules," the NCP (SP) leader alleged.

PESO, under the Centre, is the country's nodal technical regulator for hazardous substances like petroleum, explosives and compressed gases.

Deshmukh also said the state government must give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the kin of each of the deceased, while the concerned firm must pay Rs 50 lakh each.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those dead in the blast as well as Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government would provide Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while the concerned firm will also give financial aid to the families of those affected.

Safety audits must be carried out immediately at firms manufacturing explosives in the Bazargaon area, said Deshmukh, who also visited the hospital to meet those injured. PTI CLS BNM