Nagpur factory blast: Last rites of six deceased held

Nagpur, Jun 14 (PTI) The last rites of the six persons who died in a blast in an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur were held on Friday.

Five women and a man died in the blast that took place on Thursday afternoon in Chamundi Explosives Private Limited in Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits.

The bodies of Pranjali Kisna Modere (22), Prachi Srikant Phalke (19), Vaishali Ananda Kshirsagar (20), Monali Shankar Alone (25), Pannalal Bandewar (60) and Sheetal Ashish Chatap (30) were handed over to their kin for the last rites, an official said.

"While Modere, Phalke, Kshirsagar, Alone and Chatap were cremated in Dhamna, the last rites of male deceased Bandewar was held in Satnavri village. Compensation cheques were also handed over to the kin," the official informed. PTI CLS BNM