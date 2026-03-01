Nagpur factory blast: PM, Maharashtra CM announce compensation for kin of dead

Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively, to the kin of those killed in the blast at the detonator packing unit of mining and industrial explosives manufacturer SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur on Sunday.

At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others injured in the powerful blast at the unit in Raulgaon in Katol tehsil here.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the incident was deeply distressing.

"My condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," he said.

Modi said an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

In a post on the X account of the CMO, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of those who died in the blast. Additionally, the concerned company will also provide financial aid to their families, he added.