Nagpur factory blast: PM, Maharashtra CM announce compensation for kin of dead and those injured

Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those dead in the blast at the detonator packing unit of mining and industrial explosives manufacturer SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur on Sunday as well as Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government would provide Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, while the concerned firm will also give financial aid to the families of those affected.

At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others injured in the powerful blast at the SBL Energy Limited unit in Raulgaon in Katol tehsil here.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the incident was deeply distressing.

"My condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected," he said.

Modi said an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

In a post on the X account of the CMO, Fadnavis said the Maharashtra government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the heirs of those who died in the blast. Additionally, the concerned company will also provide financial aid to their families, he added. PTI CLS BNM