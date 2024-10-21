Nagpur firm's owners booked for trying to pass of guard's murder as accident

Nagpur, Oct 21 (PTI) The owners of a private firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur have been booked for allegedly trying to pass off the murder of their security guard by another staffer as an accident, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Kamlesh Patel (50), a security guard with Ujjwal Ispat Private Limited in Hingna MIDC, was allegedly murdered by labourer Manohar alias Manoj Bende (42), who was drunk at the time, on October 8, the official said.

"The firm's owners Suresh Chandani and Dharmesh Suresh Chandani allegedly tried to pass it off as an accident. We registered a case of accidental death at the time, but a probe found it was murder. While Bende has been arrested, the Chandani duo is on the run," the MIDC police station official said. PTI COR BNM