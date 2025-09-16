Nagpur flyover cuts through house balcony; NHAI claims encroachment

Nagpur, Sep 16 (PTI) A viral video from Nagpur shows an under-construction flyover slicing through the balcony of a residential building, raising eyebrows over urban planning.

An official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told PTI on Tuesday that the balcony falls under an encroached area and they have asked the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to remove it.

The house owner, however, claimed the flyover beam was passing through the balcony but not touching the building, and was not a safety concern.

Some videos have surfaced on social media, showing a part of the under-construction Indora-Dighori flyover slicing past the residential building located at Ashok Square in Nagpur.

The house owner said a part of the flyover's rotary beam was passing through the balcony and not touching the building.

He claimed that portion is in the no man's land of the balcony which has no utility.

The house owner said the flyover road was 14 to 15 feet above the balcony and he has no problem with it, claiming there was no safety concern.

The NHAI official said one portion of the house falls in an encroached area, and a flange portion of the rotary beam is passing through the balcony.

"Our flyover is not inside the outer balcony portion. The balcony concerned falls in an encroached area and we have already written to the NMC to remove the encroachment," he said.

The encroachment will be removed shortly, the official added.

A senior NMC official said the building concerned was previously given on lease to the land owner.

The authorities will look into the status of the lease, and action to vacate the premises is expected as per the proper procedure, he added. PTI CLS GK