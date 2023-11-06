Nagpur gram panchayat polls: BJP claims victory, Cong says MVA has won maximum seats

Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress on Monday claimed they had won a majority of posts in 361 gram panchayats in Nagpur, elections to which were held a day earlier.

In a press release, BJP Nagpur Rural president Sudhakar Kohale said his party had won 238 sarpanch posts in 361 gram panchayats, while the Congress said the Maha Vikas Aghadi had been victorious on 223 posts.

These polls are not contested on party symbols though all outfits back panels and candidates.

Former minister and president of the Congress' Nagpur rural unit told PTI his party had declared all its candidates after their nominations were accepted, poll symbols were allotted and panels were formed.

"How can someone claim the candidate who has won from Congress fold is theirs? The Congress had declared their seats. The BJP should have also declared their seats," he said in a swipe at the ruling party.

"The Maha Vikas Aghadi has won 223 sarpanch posts, including 137 by the Congress, 82 by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and two by the Shiv Sena (UBT)," Mulak said.

Mulak claimed the BJP has won 104 seats, while its allies Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party emerged victorious on 10 seats and one seat, respectively.

Meanwhile, the BJP said its numbers were correct as it had taken "affiliation application" from candidates before the filing of nominations. PTI CLS BNM BNM