Nagpur lawyer Satish Uke booked for preventing ED personnel from performing guard duty at his house

Nagpur, Nov 26 (PTI) A case has been registered against advocate Satish Uke for allegedly preventing personnel of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from discharging their duties by asking them to vacate his house where they were posted for guard duty, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a peon from the ED’s Nagpur office, a case was registered on Saturday under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

A court had allowed advocate Satish Uke and his brother Pradeep, who were in the ED’s custody, to visit and stay in their house in the Ajni area for the last rites of their father till November 26.

Peon Shivram Haldankar and senior peon T Tharmaraj had come to Uke's house for guard duties as per the written order from the ED's sub-zonal assistant director Pankaj Goyat, the official said.

A police team took Uke and his brother to their house on November 23. After spotting the two ED staffers, the advocate started objecting to their presence and shouted at them, he said.

Uke, his brother and their associates were booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with a land grab case in August 2023.

The case centres around the alleged illegal takeover of 4,100 square metres of land owned by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) in Mouza Babulkheda in the city.

On March 1, 2022, Uke and his brother were arrested in Mumbai by the ED following the registration of a case tied to alleged money laundering of over Rs 11 crore.

Earlier, Uke had approached a court, seeking criminal proceedings against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Uke had alleged that cases of cheating and forgery had been registered against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998, but the BJP leader did not disclose it in his poll affidavit ahead of the 2014 assembly elections. PTI COR ARU