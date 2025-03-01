Jalna, Mar 1 (PTI) A Nagpur resident was booked in Jalna for allegedly making objectionable comments about Chhatrapati Shivjai Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijabai, a police official said on Saturday.
The case against Prashant Koratkar was registered at Kadim Jalna police on the complaint of office-bearers of Maratha Mahasangh and Maratha Kranti Morcha, he added.
He has been booked under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to creating discord among communities and other offences, the official said. PTI COR BNM
Nagpur man booked in Jalna for comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Follow Us
Jalna, Mar 1 (PTI) A Nagpur resident was booked in Jalna for allegedly making objectionable comments about Chhatrapati Shivjai Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijabai, a police official said on Saturday.
The case against Prashant Koratkar was registered at Kadim Jalna police on the complaint of office-bearers of Maratha Mahasangh and Maratha Kranti Morcha, he added.
He has been booked under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to creating discord among communities and other offences, the official said. PTI COR BNM