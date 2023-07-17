Nagpur: Man kidnapped from bar near police station, accused held within 12 hours

Nagpur, Jul 17 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly kidnapping a man from a spot close to a police station over a monetary dispute, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The victim Harshal Ingle had borrowed Rs 15,000 from one of the accused but had failed to repay the amount, he said.

"On Sunday, when Ingle and a friend were leaving a beer bar near Sakkardara police station, the accused took him to a spot in Sitabuldi and sought a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his kin," he said.

"Ingle managed to escape and alerted Sitabuldi police. The case was transferred to Sakkardara police station as the kidnapping took place in its jurisdiction. Three accused were held by the Crime Branch within 12 hours of the incident. One person is at large," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM