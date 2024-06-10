Nagpur: Man killed by kin during argument over reckless driving

Nagpur, Jun 10 (PTI) A man was killed in Nagpur during an argument over speeding and reckless driving, a police official said on Monday.

Dilip Shahu (34) was confronted by his brother-in-law Ganesh Shahu (29) on Sunday night, which led to the former being stabbed to death, the Beltarodi police station official said.

"Ganesh asked Dilip why he had driven his motorcycle recklessly in front of the former's house. As the argument escalated, Ganesh stabbed Dilip to death and injured a man who was with the deceased," the official said. PTI COR BNM