Nagpur man kills alcoholic brother for misbehaving with his wife, assaulting her

Nagpur, Jul 26 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his brother for abusing and assaulting the former's wife, a Nagpur police station official said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night in Khapri Punarwasan, the Beltarodi police station official said.

"Vaibhav Jumde (37) was stabbed to death by Harish Jumde (40). Vaibhav, an alcoholic, would often misbehave with Harish's wife and abuse her. On Friday night, Vaibhav beat her up, following which an enraged Harish murdered him and then surrendered at the police station," the official said. PTI COR BNM