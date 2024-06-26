Nagpur man kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

Nagpur, Jun 26 (PTI) The Nagpur police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife over the suspicion that she was cheating on him, an official said on Wednesday.

Dilpreet, alias Vicky Kulwinder Singh Virk, allegedly fatally attacked his wife Mannat Kaur, alias Meenu Virk (24), at their home in the Dixit Nagar area on Tuesday night, he said.

The official said Mannat had earlier moved to her parental home and filed a police complaint against Dilpreet after the two fought over his suspicion that she was involved in an extramarital affair.

She went back to live with Dilpreet after police intervention, he said.

On Tuesday, Dilpreet allegedly hit Mannat with a heavy object, killing her. Dilpreet, who fled the scene, was arrested from a local bar around 3 am on Wednesday, he said.

The man has been arrested under IPC section 302 for murder, he added. PTI COR NR