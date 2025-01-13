Nagpur man murders ‘alcoholic’ father; arrested

Nagpur, Jan 13 (PTI) Angry over his abuses, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his father, a liquor addict, in a village in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Tulshiram Maniklal Bisen (54), a resident of Dhamna village under Kuhi police station limits who worked as a mason, they said.

Police have arrested his son Jitendra Bisen, who was working as a cook, and booked him on murder charges.

According to the police, Tulshiram Bisen's family, which consisted of his wife and two sons, was fed up with his drinking habits.

On Sunday night, he came home under the influence of liquor and started abusing Jitendra Bisen, who was alone at house. In a fit of rage, Jitendra Bisen attacked his father with an iron rod multiples times, said the police.

Tulshiram Bisen suffered serious injuries on his head, neck, chest and died on the spot, they said.

The incident came to light when the younger son of Tulshiram Bisen returned home and alerted the police. PTI COR RSY