Nagpur NCP (SP) leader, 11 others held for protesting without permission following accident

Nagpur, Aug 1 (PTI) The NCP (SP) Nagpur city unit chief Duneshwar Pethe and 11 others were arrested on Thursday for holding a protest without permission, a police official said.

They had protested at Jaibhim Chowk in Wardhaman Nagar in the afternoon seeking streamlining of traffic, he said.

The protest was held a day after a woman died in an accident there, he added.

"Pethe and 11 others were arrested for holding a protest without permission. They blocked the road. The action was taken by Nandanvan police," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykant Sagar told PTI.

They have been charged with unlawful assembly and other offences, Sagar added. PTI CLS BNM