Nagpur police bust prostitution racket at hotel, rescue three women

Nagpur, Feb 4 (PTI) Police have exposed a prostitution racket being run from a hotel in Nagpur and rescued three women from there, an official said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out at Hotel MH 40 in the MIDC area on Tuesday, he said.

During the raid, one Nikhil Nilkanth Sonawane (27) was caught, while his accomplices Yogesh Thakre, Harshal Thakre, and Santosh Bisen are absconding, the official said.

Police said the accused provided rooms for prostitution and would force women brought from other states into the illegal activity.

Three women were rescued from the hotel premises, he said, adding that cash, mobile phones and a car were also seized during the operation by the Social Security Branch.