RSS headquarters in Nagpur declared ‘no drone’ zone following bomb threat

Nagpur: The Nagpur police have declared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here a “no-drone” zone and banned photography and videography of the premises till March 28, citing a potential threat to it.

The RSS headquarters is located in the Mahal area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

In an order issued on Sunday under Section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Joint Commissioner of Police Aswathi Dorje said the RSS HQ is located in a densely populated area surrounded by hotels, lodges and coaching classes.

Due to this, individuals passing through the vicinity could take pictures and videos or employ drone videography, posing a potential threat to the headquarters, the order said.

“Therefore, I am prohibiting the taking of pictures, videos or drone photography in the area,” Dorje said in the order.

Those violating the order will face action under Indian Penal code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), officials said.

The order will remain in effect from January 29 to March 28 this year, they said.