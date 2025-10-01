Nagpur police rescue woman, her two kids sold for Rs 2 lakh in Rajasthan

Nagpur, Oct 1 (PTI) A woman from Nagpur was taken to Rajasthan on the pretext of a second marriage, where she and her two children were sold for Rs 2 lakh, a police official said on Wednesday.

He said a case has been registered against seven persons at the Kapil Nagar police station here for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The woman was tricked into travelling to Rajasthan with the promise of remarriage. However, the accused sold her and her kids, aged two and four, for Rs 2 lakh to two persons in Rajakheda district.

The woman was also allegedly abused, he said.

Acting on a complaint by the woman's first husband, the Nagpur police launched a probe and rescued the mother and children, said the official, adding that further investigation is underway.