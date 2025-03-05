Nagpur police's SIT seizes 16 stolen trucks, arrests five transporters

Nagpur, Mar 5 (PTI) Police have arrested five transporters in Nagpur who were part of an inter-state gang that re-registered stolen trucks and sold them further, officials said on Wednesday.

The transporters were arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nagpur police's Crime Branch which has also seized 16 stolen trucks during an operation, they said.

Active since the last 10 years, the accused, all residents of Nagpur, used several ways to get hold of trucks that were sent to different states for re-registration after changing their chassis and engine numbers.

The SIT led by ACP Abhijeet Patil seized multiple trucks and heavy vehicles from Nagpur, some of which were originally registered in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Nagaland, said the officials.

Investigations have revealed that fake registration documents were prepared with the assistance of certain RTO staffers, they said.

According to the police, the stolen vehicles from different states were brought to Nagpur and re-registered with bogus engine and chassis numbers.

Many truck owners and transporters, who had defaulted on their vehicle loan EMIs, were the part of the scam to evade repossession. The accused filed false theft complaints at local police stations. Later, they took the trucks to Nagaland where they sold and re-registered them, said the officials.

Soon after, the accused themselves purchased the trucks with a new identity and registered them at the Nagpur RTO again, they said.

The police believe the scam runs into crores of rupees, and has resulted in huge financial losses for banks. PTI COR RSY