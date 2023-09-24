Nagpur rains: Relief work begins, silt being cleared from homes, food packet distribution underway

Nagpur: Relief work began in full swing on Sunday in Nagpur after extremely heavy rains a day earlier caused flooding in most parts, leading to water gushing into at least 10,000 homes, officials said here.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the city received 109 millimetres of rain in three hours, including 90 mm between 2am and 4am on Saturday.

The Ambazari Lake, the city's largest such waterbody, and the Nag river breached their boundaries, leading to severe flooding all through Saturday.

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari told PTI the civic administration began cleaning up silt in homes and localities after flood water receded.

The NMC has so far distributed 11,000 food packets as kitchens in many affected homes are not functional, Chaudhari informed.

"Fogging and spraying activities will begin soon so that water and mosquito borne diseases like malaria, dengue can be stopped. Chlorine liquid will be distributed as well for water cleanliness," he said.

The civic administration will also have to look into clearing electronic and other household items that people are discarding after water rendered them useless, he said.

"The panchnama (spot assessment) of loss caused by the flooding will begin from today in coordination with the district collectorate. Accordingly, compensation and other benefits will be transferred to affected persons," the civic chief said.

Machinery has been called in from various areas to clean the post flood debris and choked 'nullahs' (major drains), he said.

Power outages took place in several parts of the city but supply has been restored in most areas, Chaudhari added.