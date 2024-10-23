Nagpur: School science project made using electronic devices triggers alarm!

Nagpur, Oct 23 (PTI) A science project prepared by a Class 10 student in Nagpur inadvertently triggered an alarm at his home and among local residents on Wednesday, leading to the summoning of police and even its Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Everyone heaved a sigh of relief when nothing suspicious was found.

Devendra Nayak, a student of Mahatma Gandhi School, prepared the science project with help from a friend and it included some electronic devices and jewellery kept in a box. In a rush to reach school on time, the teenager forgot to inform his parents about the project, which he left at home, officials of the MIDC police station said.

When the student's mother discovered the box containing the electronic items, she got suspicious and alerted her husband Dhaniram Nayak, a driver, they said.

Dhaniram Nayak, suspecting the box may have dangerous materials, immediately took it in an open area and called the police, attracting attention of local residents, said the officials.

Police and BDDS quickly responded with DCP Lohit Matani dispatched to the scene. They examined the box in a nearby forest using a bomb detector, ultimately finding no explosive materials inside it, said police. PTI COR RSY