Nagpur sees two murders within an hour; cops arrest three persons

Nagpur, Jun 9 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in connection with two murders that took place in a span of an hour in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

The two murders took place on Sunday night at Lakdapul Chowk and Central Avenue in Agrasen Chowk, the official said.

"At Lakdapul, one Rahul Pandey (24) was stabbed to death by Rohit Chandekar amid an argument over a loan of Rs 8,000. Chandekar and his brother Vicky were arrested, while another accused Niraj is on the run," he said.

At Agrasen Chowk, Anurag Borkar allegedly killed Anna alias Shailesh by smashing his head with a stone due to the latter's relationship with the accused's wife, the official said. Borkar was arrested. PTI COR BNM