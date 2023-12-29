Nagpur siblings mowed down by truck, people set vehicle ablaze; cops resort to lathi-charge

Nagpur, Dec 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a garbage carrying tipper truck in Nagpur on Friday, after which an agitated crowd set the offending vehicle ablaze, a police official said.

The incident took place at Bidgaon square in the afternoon, the Wathoda police station official said.

"Anjali Nanelal Saini (20) and Sumit Nanelal Saini (15) died on the spot. A crowd that gathered set the tipper truck ablaze. The enraged mob also vandalised a fire fighting vehicle of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation that had gone to douse the blaze," he said.

"Local police personnel and those from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) had to be deployed in the area. The situation was brought under control after a lathi-charge. The bodies of the siblings have been sent for post mortem," the official said.

The Bidgaon area sees constant movement of such trucks carrying garbage since the Bhandewadi dumping yard is nearby, the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM