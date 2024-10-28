Nagpur South West seat: Fadnavis has lost 'ground connect', I will win, says Cong opponent

Nagpur, Oct 28 (PTI) Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe Patil on Monday said the high-profile Nagpur South West seat will throw up an upset in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls because his opponent and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has lost his "ground connect".

Fadnavis, the BJP's tallest leader in the state and chief minister between 2014 and 2019, had trounced Patil in the 2019 polls.

Patil exuded confidence he would emerge winner when results are declared on November 23.

"People will defeat Fadnavis this time. He has completely lost his ground connect and is now an outsider in the constituency. He has not fulfilled the aspirations and hopes of the voters," said Patil, a five time Nagpur Municipal Corporation corporator considered a grassroots leader by his party colleagues.

Speaking to PTI, he said this is not a "losing battle" as most are portraying it to be due to the aura and profile of his Bharatiya Janata Party opponent.

"Voters are the most powerful in a democracy and not someone who has been chief minister or is deputy chief minister. Even prime ministers have lost polls in the past. That is the history of our democracy. This is not just an election but a fight against an ideology that is trying to finish off the Constitution and the country's democracy," Patil claimed.

Patil said Fadnavis may have won five times on a trot but people's hope for speedy development since the latter was on the top post of the state have been dashed.

While people have been distressed due to inflation and lack of jobs, Fadnavis has concentrated on staying in power and has spent no time in meeting voters or trying to find out what they want, Patil alleged.

"He is now for all purposes a Mumbaikar as he is always in the metropolis. The November 20 poll is between 'dhanshakti' (money power) and 'janshakti' (people's power). People are fighting for me. For the last 10 years, I have met people and listened to what they have to say. I am certain I will win," the Congress candidate said.

Patil said the Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP are putting in all efforts to help him, and even groups like the Communist Party of India and Shetkari Kamgar Paksh are part of the fight.

Fadnavis was known as "Mr Clean" and a very intelligent legislator and administrator but he is now famous for splitting parties to remain in power, Patil said.

"I will file my nomination papers on Tuesday," said Patil. PTI CLS BNM