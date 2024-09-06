Nagpur: Teen killed after being hit by Army's QRT vehicle, senior citizen dead in another mishap

Nagpur, Sep 6 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy died after the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion was hit by an Army quick reaction team (QRT) vehicle in the cantonment area in Nagpur's Kamptee, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Taof Chowk at 8pm on Wednesday, the Juni Kamptee police station official said.

"Kunal Nanda Kulsunge (18) died after falling off the two-wheeler and sustaining severe head injuries. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the QRT vehicle's driver on the complaint of the deceased's father. Further probe is underway," he added.

In another accident, a senior citizen lost is life in the city's Seminary Hills area on Thursday, a Sadar police station official said.

"Vasant Shrawanji Gedamkar (78) was on his way to a medical store when he lost control of his scooter after being hit by another two-wheeler and fell. A SUV coming from behind crushed him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment. A case was registered against the drivers of the two-wheeler and the SUV," he said. PTI COR BNM