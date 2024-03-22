Nagpur villagers protest against slaughterhouse plan

Nagpur, Mar 22 (PTI) The survey for a proposed slaughterhouse in Pawangaon in Nagpur's Kamptee tehsil could not begun after villagers protested on Friday, a police official said.

The slaughterhouse, approved by the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) and set to come up on a 3.13 hectare plot at a cost of Rs 17 crore, has been facing opposition from eight villages, he said.

"Officials who came for the survey had to return. Villagers have also been observing a hunger strike against the proposal," he said. PTI COR BNM