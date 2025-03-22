Nagpur violence: 14 more held, total 105 arrestes so far; 3 fresh FIRs

Nagpur: At least 14 more persons have been arrested in connection with the violence in Nagpur earlier this week, taking the total number of arrests to 105, a senior police official has said.

According to the police, 14 persons, including 10 juveniles, were nabbed on Friday.

The official said three more FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a "chadar" with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb, which is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

"Fourteen accused were arrested from different parts of the city in connection with the riots. Three more FIRs have been registered related to the riots," Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singhal said.

He said the decision to lift the curfew from some parts of the city would be made after a high-level review meeting.

Singhal, meanwhile, held a meeting at Police Bhavan in Civil Lines here to take stock of the situation.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioner of Police-rank officers, were injured during the violence.

Key accused Fahim Khan is among those booked for sedition.