Nagpur violence: 54 held; police searching for mastermind, says Yogesh Kadam

Mumbai: Police have so far arrested 54 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, while a search is on to trace the mastermind, Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam said on Wednesday, stressing that attacks on police personnel will be dealt with strictly.

The Minister of State for Home told reporters that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled.

"54 people have been arrested in connection with Nagpur violence. They dared to attack policemen. We will show what is meant by police fear. They will not be spared," Kadam told reporters.

He said the government would ensure that the police morale is not affected, adding that instructions have been given to take the strictest action.

"Police are looking for the mastermind behind the violence," Kadam said and warned of action against those circulating wrong videos on social media.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers, were injured on Monday night when mobs went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Rumours about a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, was the prima facie trigger for violence.

Some rioters allegedly touched a woman constable inappropriately and tried to disrobe her during the violence, as per an FIR.