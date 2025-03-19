Nagpur violence: 69 held; police searching for mastermind, says minister Kadam

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Police have so far arrested 69 people in connection with the Nagpur violence, officials said on Wednesday evening with Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam asserting that attacks on police personnel will be dealt with sternly.

The Minister of State for Home told reporters that the strictest action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence, and the fear of the law would be instilled.

While he put the number of arrests at 54, a senior official later said a total of 69 persons have been arrested, including eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers.

Kadam said that rioters dared to attack police personnel. "We will show what is meant by fear of the police. They will not be spared," he added.

He said the government would ensure that the police morale is not affected, adding that instructions have been given to take the strictest action.

"Police are looking for the mastermind behind the violence," Kadam said and warned of action against those circulating misleading videos on social media.

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP-rank officers, were injured on Monday night when mobs went on a rampage, damaging vehicles, hurling petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacking houses.

Rumours about a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP seeking the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, was the prima facie trigger for violence.

Some rioters also allegedly misbehaved with a woman constable and tried to disrobe her during the violence, as per an FIR.