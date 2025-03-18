Nagpur violence highly condemnable: Bihar DyCM

Patna, Mar 18 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday condemned the violence which erupted in Nagpur, saying "We should feel proud of our country's rich cultural heritage".

The DyCM made the remark when his comments were sought on the violence that erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence.

"The incident is highly condemnable. We should keep ourselves away from the ideology of those who worked against our country's culture ... and tried to remove it. We should feel proud of our country's rich cultural heritage. We all should work towards making India a proud nation of the 21st Century," Sinha said. PTI PKD RG