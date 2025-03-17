Nagpur violence: Maharashtra Congress chief flags ministers' provocative speeches

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said Monday's violence in Nagpur was the failure of the state home department, adding that ministers were "deliberately making provocative speeches" over the last few days.

Violence gripped areas in central Nagpur in the evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. The city saw several incidents of stone-pelting and arson.

Terming the violence unfortunate and unwarranted, Sapkal asked people of Vidarbha's largest city to exercise restraint and calm.

People of all religions co-exist in harmony in Nagpur, which is the city of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, he said.

"Tensions in the city, stone pelting and arson is the utter failure of the home department. In the last few days, state ministers have been deliberately making provocative speeches to incite violence in the society. It looks like those efforts have found success in Nagpur," he said in a statement.

Sapkal said Maharashtra is facing several burning issues like inflation, unemployment, lack of minimum support price for farmers, farmer suicides, while the government has failed to waive agriculture loans and hike the aid under its flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana.

"But the ministers were trying to fuel communal tensions to divert attention from pressing issues. I appeal to people to foil attempts to create tensions and maintain peace. Nagpur is known for its communal harmony and brotherhood," the Maharashtra Congress chief said.