Nagpur violence: Minority Democratic Party leader Fahim Khan arrested

Nagpur, Mar 19 (PTI) Minority Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Khan has been arrested for allegedly leading a protest outside a Nagpur police station on Monday, officials said on Wednesday.

Khan was among more than 50 persons arrested so far in connection with the Monday night's violence in the city that left several police personnel injured. Police are investigating whether Khan played any role in instigating riots, an official said.

A group of 50 to 60 people led by Khan unlawfully gathered outside Ganeshpeth police station on Monday and submitted a memorandum against Vishwa Hindu Parishad's protest that had taken place earlier in the day, the FIR against him stated.

Subsequently, Khan and eight others went to Bhaldarpura area where around 500 to 600 people from a minority community had gathered near Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. He was later arrested, the official said.

When asked if Khan was the mastermind of the violence, Nagpur Police Commissioner Virender Singal told reporters that investigations are underway to identify attackers and the role of the persons named in the FIR.

"Some names have come up. Police will investigate whether these people had any role from the beginning, whether they had criminal backgrounds, or whether they were planning (violence). All these aspects are being probed," he added.

He said six FIRs have been registered so far.

Violent mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on Monday night amid rumours that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no `chadar' with Quranic verses had been burnt during the VHP protest.

More than 50 persons were taken into custody after combing operations and a curfew was imposed in parts of Nagpur.

Meanwhile, a defence lawyer claimed that computer engineers and school-going children were among those arrested, and many of them were innocent.

As many as 27 accused were produced before the local court on Tuesday and 11 of them were referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, said advocate Asif Qureshi.

They were remanded in police custody for two days, he told PTI.

Most of the accused were at home with their families during Monday's incidents of violence and arson, he claimed.

"School-going boys, computer engineers and working people who had come home for Ramzan are among those arrested," the lawyer added. PTI CLS NSK KRK