Local leader Fahim Khan arrested for inciting Nagpur violence; probe on

Nagpur: Minority Democratic Party (MDP) leader Fahim Khan has been arrested for allegedly leading a protest outside a Nagpur police station on Monday after VHP workers staged an agitation for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, which triggered violence.

Khan's name is mentioned in one of six FIRs registered so far along with 50 others in connection with the violent clashes that left several police personnel injured. Police are investigating whether Khan played any role in instigating riots, an official said on Wednesday.

A group of 50 to 60 people led by Khan had unlawfully gathered outside Ganeshpeth police station on Monday and submitted a memorandum against Vishwa Hindu Parishad's protest to the police, the FIR stated.

Subsequently, Khan and eight others went to Bhaldarpura area where around 500 to 600 people from a minority community had gathered near Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. He was later arrested, the official said without elaborating when Khan was picked up.

When asked if Khan was the mastermind, Nagpur Police Commissioner Virender Singal on Wednesday told reporters that investigations are underway to identify attackers and the role of the persons named in the FIR.

"Some names have come up. Police will investigate whether these people had any role from the beginning, whether they had criminal backgrounds, or whether they were planning (violence). All these aspects are being probed," he added.

He said six FIRs have been registered so far and police are searching for those whose names are mentioned in the FIRs.

Violent mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on Monday night amid rumours that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

More than 50 persons were taken into custody after combing operations and a curfew was imposed in parts of Nagpur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the violence was premeditated as specific houses were targeted by mobs.