Nagpur violence premeditated, ‘Chhava’ reignited people’s emotions: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Mar 18 (PTI) More than 50 persons have been taken into custody and curfew imposed in parts of Nagpur, a day after protests against Aurangzeb’s tomb triggered violence in the city, which Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed was premeditated.

Speaking in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, Fadnavis said the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film "Chhaava", based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, reignited people's emotions against the Mughal emperor and brought before them the true history of the Maratha king.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) it won’t tolerate any attempts to glorify Aurangzeb and claimed the Nagpur violence was planned.

Five FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence, Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said on Tuesday.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, officials said.

As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence, state BJP president and Nagpur guardian minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said after visiting the injured police personnel at a hospital in Nagpur on Tuesday.

The situation now is a little tense, but there is peace in the city with adequate police force deployed, Bawankule said.

Curfew has been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of some police stations in Nagpur, police said.

BSP chief Mayawati said, “It is not right to damage or break anyone's grave or mausoleum in Maharashtra because this is spoiling the mutual brotherhood, peace and harmony there." The government should take strict action against such unruly elements, especially in Nagpur, otherwise the situation can worsen, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said in a post on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Instigating violence, creating instability in the state, keeping the citizens busy over the past history while getting away with tough questions on the state's financial doom, increased debt burden, growing joblessness and farmer suicides.” Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, Ambadas Danve, blamed Fadnavis and his government for the violence in Nagpur, which is the CM's hometown.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Fadnavis and his ministers, stating, "We need to examine the statements made by the CM and ministers in recent weeks.” Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the Nagpur violence was a planned attack aimed at spreading communal unrest.

“Around 2,000 to 3,000 people gathered and attacked the houses in Mominpura, Chitnis Nagar, and other areas. They pelted stones and attacked them,” Shinde said.

VHP leaders on Tuesday said the administration should take stern action against those responsible for clashes and invoke National Security Act (NSA).

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, VHP Vidarbha Prant Sah Mantri Devesh Mishra rubbished claims of a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Nagpur, which apparently triggered clashes.

The demonstrations in Nagpur were among many held across the state on Monday to demand the removal of the Mughal emperor's tomb at Khultabad near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“We won’t tolerate glorification of Aurangzeb,” Mishra said.

He alleged the agitations by VHP were conducted peacefully in Maharashtra, barring Nagpur "where a few followers of Aurangzeb spread rumours to instigate violence".

"Maharashtra belongs to Sambhaji Maharaj. Our issue is the torture he suffered from Aurangzeb. We don't want any symbol of Aurangzeb in Maharashtra, and VHP has decided to remove his tomb. But some people in Nagpur still glorify Aurangzeb," the VHP leader said.

Mishra alleged the violence in Nagpur was pre-planned.

He demanded slapping of stringent NSA on perpetrators and razing of houses of those named in the FIRs by police.

He said the "movement" to remove the tomb of Aurangzeb will continue.

VHP 'Dharmprasar Pramukh' (Vidarbha Prant) Rajkumar Sharma claimed an appeal was made from a mosque in front of Chitnis Park, leading to the gathering of a mob on Monday.

He demanded action against trustees of the mosque and the maulvis concerned.

"We have requested the police commissioner and the guardian minister to book the perpetrators under the NSA Act," he said.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday told reporters that the BJP is "shameless" as the violence took place in the hometown of CM Fadnavis.

"Sadly, when the BJP cannot govern, they resort to violence, riots and this is their set formula in every state. They are trying to dig up the history of someone who lived 300-400 years ago, but they cannot speak about the future. They cannot speak about the present,” he said. PTI CLS COR PR ND ARU GK NSK VT VT