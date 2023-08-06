Nagpur: Woman found hanging at her home, hrs after brother scolds her for roaming with boyfriend

Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was found hanging at her house in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Police suspect the woman, a divorcee, killed herself after her brother spotted her roaming with her boyfriend and scolded her.

The woman was spotted with a man near Shatabdi Square area on Friday by her brother who confronted the duo, but the man fled, a police official said.

"On the same day, the woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her home with a scarf. Her brother and mother said they were away at work when the incident occurred," the official said.

They spotted her hanging after returning from work and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he added. Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating the case from various angles. PTI COR NSK