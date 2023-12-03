Nagpur woman loses Rs 10.63 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Nagpur, Dec 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nagpur was allegedly cheated of Rs 10.63 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured her to invest money and earn returns by performing tasks online, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, an official said.

The woman had allegedly received a message on her mobile phone and was added to a chat group on the Telegram app, he said.

She was lured into investing money with the promise of returns after she performed some tasks online. The complainant allegedly deposited Rs 10.63 lakh in different accounts between September 27 and November 24, the official said.

When the fraudsters broke all communication with her, she realised that she had been duped and approached the police, he said, adding that a probe had been initiated.