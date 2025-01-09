Nagpur zoo temporarily halts chicken meals for wild animals

Nagpur, Jan 9 (PTI) After the death of three tigers and a leopard at a wildlife rescue centre in Nagpur, feeding of chicken to wild animals has been stopped temporarily at the city-based Maharajbagh Zoo as a precautionary measure, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who was on review visit to Chandrapur, told the media in Nagpur, said the three tigers and the leopard died of avian influenza which they possibly contracted after consuming chicken.

However, the exact cause of death will be known only after the lab test report is received, the minister.

Authorities at zoos concerned have been directed to inspect the food before feeding the animals, he said, adding the facility (wildlife rescue centre) affected by the incident has been asked to temporarily remain shut.

Advertisment

Bird flu or avian influenza (AI) is a type of influenza that primarily affects wild birds and poultry.

Maharajbagh Zoo Chief health Officer Sunil Baviskar said wild animals are fed food as per their natural eating habits.

Chicken is not fed to tigers in the Nagpur zoo. But, leopards and other animals which sometime eat birds naturally are given poultry meals, he informed.

Advertisment

Baviskar maintained that none of the animals lodged in the Maharajbagh Zoo is infected with the bird flu or showing symptoms of the infection.

"But, as a precautionary measures the supply of chicken for animals has been stopped in the zoo," he said.

Baviskar informed that along with routine sanitisation, disinfection is also being done at the zoo every two days.

Advertisment

The three tigers and the leopard had been relocated to the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur from Chandrapur following incidents of man-animal conflict.

The big cats died at the centre last month-end. Their samples were sent to Bhopal for testing, and the test reports on January 2 confirmed they were positive for the H5N1 virus, Gorewada project divisional manager Shatanik Bhagwat said on Monday.

The Union government has issued an advisory, directing zoos to take precautionary measures, he had said, adding the disinfection process was underway as per guidelines. PTI CLS GK RSY