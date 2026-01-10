Nagpur’s condition akin to darkness under the lamp: Praful Patel

Nagpur, Jan 10 (PTI) Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel on Saturday claimed that despite prominent leaders from Nagpur being in power, the city’s condition is like "darkness under the lamp".

Patel was addressing a public meeting while campaigning for NCP candidates ahead of the January 15 elections to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

Though a part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, the NCP is contesting the elections independently.

Basic needs of people in Nagpur are still to be resolved despite the city’s elected representatives from the BJP or other parties being in power, he claimed.

Nagpur is the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Till the last civic election in 2017, the BJP had controlled the Nagpur civic body for three consecutive terms.

Patel said that the main roads in the city have been concretised, but inner lanes are full of potholes. Rainwater enters homes during the monsoon, while drains emit a foul stench, he claimed.

“The condition of Nagpur is akin to darkness under the lamp,” he said.

There are issues concerning drinking water supply, potholes, garbage collection and “plot distribution” and “these can’t be called development”, he claimed.

“We are (with the BJP) in the state government. If elected, we will definitely help resolve these issues,” Patel added. PTI CLS NR