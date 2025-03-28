Nagra firing case: UP court acquits ex-BJP MLA, 17 others

Ballia(UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Citing lack of evidence, a court here has acquitted 18 people, including former BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh, in the 2004 Nagra firing case.

Special Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari of MP/MLA Special Court passed the order on Thursday, according to defence lawyer Kaushal Singh.

"The case stemmed from an incident on March 18, 2004, when, according to a police report filed by Nagra police station in-charge Sudhir Chandra Pandey, then-BJP MLA Ram Iqbal Singh and his supporters allegedly surrounded the Nagra police station," he said.

"A clash ensued between villagers and police, resulting in the death of Pradhan Rajbhar and Harendra Paswan, and injuries to approximately 30 villagers and 25-30 police personnel," police sources said.

Following an investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the Ram Iqbal Singh and BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, and others.

The state government later withdrew the case against the BSP MLA, officials said.