Nagrota assembly bypoll: Abdullah govt failed to keep promises, says BJP's Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) BJP general secretary in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the National Conference government as he joined campaigning for party candidate Devyani Rana in November 11 Nagrota assembly bypoll.

He slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government for its “appalling failure” in keeping the electoral promises.

“Abdullah government's performance would be the darkest chapter in the history of J&K during which the Abdullah family could deliver nothing for the people,” Chugh said while addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidate.

He called upon the party workers to work diligently for the success of Rana while paying a rich tribute to her father Devendra Rana, whose untimely demise necessitated the by-election.

Chugh claimed that the Abdullah government was completely a “disappointment for people” of the Union Territory.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many milestones have been touched in J&K which is testified by the increasing popularity of the BJP in the UT.

“It is time for people in J&K to turn the tables on the NC government and deliver a decisive mandate in favour of the BJP,” he said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK