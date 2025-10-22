Nagrota bypoll: BJP's Devyani youngest candidate, vows to fulfil father Devender Singh Rana's dream

Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) From a young entrepreneur to a political hopeful, 30-year-old Devyani Rana has stepped into the electoral arena of Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota Assembly constituency, determined to carry forward the legacy of her late father and senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana.
Riding high on a wave of public sympathy and goodwill, she has vowed to secure a resounding victory and transform Nagrota into a model constituency based on 360-degree development.
The Nagrota bypoll is slated to be held on November 11. It was necessitated following the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year.
The BJP officially named Devyani as its candidate from Nagrota on Wednesday.
Filing her nomination papers as the youngest among 12 candidates contesting the Nagrota bypoll, Devyani described herself as the people's "sevadar". She said that she had promised her father on his deathbed to fulfil his unfinished dreams.
"When Rana Sahib held my hand and took a vow from me to become the 'sevadar' of this constituency, he was confident I would take care of the people. I will continue his mission with the same spirit," she said.
In what is shaping up to be a three-cornered contest, Devyani faces National Conference's 37-year-old Shamim Begum, a postgraduate in Urdu, and J-K National Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh, a senior lawyer and former education minister.
Joginder Singh, another lawyer, is contesting as the AAP candidate. Apart from this, five Independents are contesting the elections.
Despite being a debutant in politics, Devyani enjoys strong public sentiment and a broad support base across communities, aided by her father’s legacy as a bridge between Hindus and Muslims.
"I am fortunate to have the blessings and support of the people of Nagrota. They stood by Rana Sahib, and I am confident they will bless me too on November 11 and make me victorious with a record margin," she said.
An economics graduate from the University of California, Devyani manages her family's media and automobile businesses. She said she intends to bring a "fresh, professional approach" to politics while upholding the BJP's principles of service and integrity.
"I believe in a 360-degree view of development -- inclusive, participatory, and empowering. My focus will be on strengthening villages, panchayats, and the entire constituency to ensure growth that benefits every section of society,” she asserted.
In her election affidavit, Devyani declared movable assets worth Rs 91.23 lakh, no immovable property, and reported annual incomes of Rs 29.54 lakh (2024–25) and Rs 33.26 lakh (2023–24).
Her late father, Devender Singh Rana, had twice represented Nagrota -- in 2014 and 2024 -- winning the last election with a record margin of 30,472 votes against his NC rival Joginder Singh. He was known for advocating a Dogra chief minister for Jammu and Kashmir.
Devyani is the niece of Union Minister Jitendra Singh and the granddaughter of former bureaucrat Rajinder Singh Rana.
As the November 11 polling date draws closer, Devyani says her campaign is not merely about contesting an election but continuing a "bond of trust" built over decades.
"For me, this is not politics; it is a responsibility, a promise to my father and to the people of Nagrota," she said.
NC candidate Shamim Begum said Nagrota witnessed major progress under governments led by her party. "We will build on that legacy and ensure Nagrota continues on the path of development and empowerment," she said.
Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh, asserting confidence in his victory, urged voters to choose "merit over emotion".
He said Nagrota, represented by the BJP thrice and NC twice since 1996, still lacks real development and needs a leader committed to genuine progress.
As a member of the INDIA bloc, Singh added that his supporters expect the Congress and others to back him instead of fielding their own candidates.
Since the 1996 Assembly elections, the BJP has won the Nagrota seat three times -- in 2002, 2008, and 2024 -- while the National Conference secured victories in 1996 and 2014. PTI AB AB NSD NSD