'Nagrota will always remain with BJP', Devyani Rana confident of clinching Assembly bypoll

Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) Soon after the BJP on Wednesday announced her candidature for the Nagrota Assembly bypoll in Jammu, Devyani Rana, daughter of party veteran late Devender Singh Rana, sounded confident that she would script victory by a big margin, as jubilant workers and supporters thronged her residence and danced to the beats of dhols.

The BJP on Wednesday announced its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in different states, fielding Devyani Rana and Aga Syed Mohsin from Nagrota and Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively.

The Nagrota seat fell vacant after the demise of Devender Singh Rana last October, while the bypoll in Budgam was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the seat and retained Ganderbal.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Sati Sharma, Tarun Chugh, and Ashok Koul for considering me worthy of contesting from Nagrota,” Devyani told reporters.

Her candidature was not just a ticket announcement but “a great opportunity to carry forward the visions and initiatives” launched by her late father, she said.

"With the blessings of the people, we will make Nagrota a model constituency -- fulfilling Rana Sahib’s dream of transforming it into a symbol of developed India," she said.

Scores of BJP supporters and residents of Nagrota thronged Devyani's residence in Gandhi Nagar to celebrate the announcement of her candidature.

An entrepreneur managing the family business of media and motor companies, Devyani said she is committed to working with dedication and discipline.

"This seat belonged to the BJP, and it will always remain with the BJP," she claimed.

Devyani, who did her BA in economics from the University of California, lauded the BJP for empowering women and youth, and said that under Prime Minister Modi’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat', she aims to work to build a “developed Nagrota and a developed Jammu and Kashmir".

Calling the BJP “not just a party but a family", she said, “We don't believe in talks, we believe in action, we believe in working on the ground and serving the people. Together, we will win this seat by a massive margin.” Voting for the Assembly bypolls in eight seats in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

Asked about her chances in the by-election, Devyani, who was appointed vice-president of the BJP's youth wing in J-K last year, said, “The people will answer that. I am sure the voters will bless me with overwhelming support.” Devender Rana passed away at the age of 59 on October 31, 2024, days after the results of the J-K Assembly elections were announced.

In the elections, Devender Rana won the Nagrota seat after defeating Joginder Singh of the National Conference (NC) by a big margin of 30,472 votes.

While the bypoll in Budgam is expected to witness a direct contest between the NC and the PDP, in Nagrota, Devyani Rana is banking on her father's strong legacy and the party's consolidated support base in the constituency.

The last date for filing nominations is October 20, while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 24. PTI AB ARI