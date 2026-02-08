Nahargarh Biological Park becomes major tourist attraction in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) The Nahargarh Biological Park here has emerged as a major attraction for tourists, with over 57,000 visitors thronging the park in the first 39 days of 2026, forest department officials said.

A large crowd was witnessed at the park on Sunday, with approximately 3,177 tourists visiting the zoo.

In a statement, Assistant Conservator of Forests Devendra Singh Rathore said the rush was due to the holiday, with families turning up in large numbers.

He said the lion safari and tiger safari remained the main attractions, with 284 tourists availing the safari experience. The majestic movement of lions and the roar of tigers added to the excitement of visitors, he added.