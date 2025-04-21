Naib subedar Baldev Singh posted at Siachen dies, army chief lays wreath

New Delhi: The Indian Army mourned the passing of Naib Subedar Baldev Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty on Sunday while serving at Kumar Post in the treacherous terrain of the Siachen Glacier.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi who, in the past, as commanding officer of the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (18 JAK RIF), had personally mentored him, paid a poignant and deeply personal tribute by laying a wreath as the junior commissioned officer's (JCO) mortal remains were brought to the Base Hospital at Delhi Cantonment, officials said on Monday.

Naib Subedar Singh died while serving with the Signal Platoon at Kumar Post in the treacherous terrain of the Northern Glacier, Siachen, a senior army officer said.

General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Naib Subedar Baldev Singh, who laid down his life in the line of duty in the Siachen glacier, the army said in a post on X earlier in the day.

"The Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," it said.

The Siachen Glacier is the highest battlefield in the world.

Describing the wreath-laying ceremony at the Base Hospital, the senior army officer said it was not merely a ceremonial gesture but a "heartfelt farewell by a former comrade-in-arms".

Naib Subedar Singh enrolled in the 18 JAK RIF in 2002 during Operation Rakshak in the Kashmir valley.

"He first came in contact with General Dwivedi in October 2003 when the present army chief had taken command of the battalion. At the time, Naib Subedar Singh was serving in the Delta Company," he said.

Recognising his potential and spark, the commanding officer had nominated him for specialist duties in the battalion's Signal Platoon, the officer said.

General Dwivedi, as commanding officer of 18 JAK RIF, "personally mentored Baldev Singh as an infantry signaller. The young soldier accompanied the commanding officer in numerous operations, displaying unwavering professionalism, courage and dedication", he said.

Over time, Singh rose through the ranks and was promoted to naib subedar about a year ago.

"The bond between the two soldiers, built on mutual respect and shared hardships, grew into a familial relationship, making the loss all the more profound and personal," the senior officer said.

Naib Subedar Singh will always be remembered as a cheerful, brave and highly motivated soldier whose commitment to duty and professional excellence were deeply valued, he further said.

"The Indian Army stands in steadfast solidarity with the bereaved family during this hour of grief and salutes the indomitable spirit and devotion to duty of Naib Subedar Singh. His legacy of sacrifice and service will continue to inspire generations of soldiers," he added.

On Sunday, the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X, “GOC (General Officer Commanding), Fire and Fury Corps and all ranks salute Naib Subedar Baldev Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty … and offer deep condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief."